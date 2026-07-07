Landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; several feared trapped

WAYANAD: A major landslide was reported at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad on Tuesday, with apprehensions that some people may be trapped under the debris, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.
According to officials, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot, and search operations will start soon.
Officials said local residents rescued three persons from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying.
There are also a few houses and homestays in the area, they added.
Apart from that, a few vehicles that transport tunnel employees were damaged in the landslide.
Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation.
Minister T Siddique and the District Collector are coordinating the search efforts and verifying whether more people are trapped in the affected area, officials said.
The work for Anakkompoyil-Meppadi started last year, connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts.