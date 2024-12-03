Begin typing your search...

    3 Dec 2024
    Landslide disrupts traffic on Tirupati to Tirumala ghat road due to heavy rains
    Landslide on the road connecting Tirupati to Tirumala ghat

    CHENNAI: Traffic was disrupted on the road connecting Tirupati to Tirumala ghat following a landslide caused by continuous rainfall.

    The engineering department of the temple quickly has swiftly responded, working to clear the debris, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    This is not the first instance, as landslides have been happening along the road for the past two to three days, attributed to continuous rainfall.

    Authorities have urged devotees to exercise caution while traveling on the mountain road due to ongoing risks.

