Lakhs take part in DYFI's protest in Kerala against Centre's neglect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An estimated 1.5 million people including men, women and children took part in a human chain organised by DYFI, youth wing of CPI-M, to protest against the neglect of the coastal state by the Central government on Saturday.

The human chain which originated from Kasargod in North Kerala ended in front of the Governor House.

The human chain passed through the main roads in the cities and towns which was organised to protest against the alleged high handedness of the BJP's apathy towards Kerala.

All India president of the DYFI A. A. Rahim, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member led the protest at Kasargod railway station while the last person standing in front Governor House was veteran CPI-M leader and convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front E.P. Jayarajan.

Kamala Vijayan, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, their daughter Veena Vijayan and all the top leaders of the CPI-M were also part of the human chain.

CPI-M State Secretary M.V. Govindan said that this protest is against the high handedness of the Centre towards Kerala.

“The real reason behind Centre’s attitude towards Kerala is basically to rush us so that we don’t progress further in any manner. Our funds have also not been released. We had also asked the Congress-led opposition to our protest programme on February 8 in New Delhi. But they have refused to take part in it,” Govindan said.



