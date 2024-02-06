"Lagta hai ki EVM mein Modi ji ka koi haath chalega": Congress' leaders on PM Modi's '370 to BJP, 400 to NDA' remarks

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday criticised PM Modi's remarks about BJP getting 370 seats in the upcoming elections and said "How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats?"

Adhir claimed that there is some secret hidden in EVMs.

"How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs. It seems that Modi ji has some hand in the EVMs. If the country's leader makes such a statement before the elections, then people's right to vote will be protected properly... I have doubts about this," he said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal told ANI that if the PM has already got 400 seats, what is the point of elections now?

"There is no need for elections now. He has already got 400 seats so what is the point of elections? In a democracy, everything is decided by the people. We have full confidence that the people of the country will decide to change and remove this dictatorial government," he said.

Congress leader Deependra Hooda said that they (BJP) can give a slogan but the public will decide ultimately.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said, "He (PM Modi) has a magical lamp, so what he says might come true."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, cited the revocation of Article 370, which was removed during the second term of his government and said that the BJP will win 370 seats in its third term.

"A Ram temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, "25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years. If the poor get resources and self-respect, they have the power to defeat poverty. With this thinking, we gave resources and self-respect to the poor. Today 50 crore poor people have bank accounts. Four crore poor have permanent houses. 11 crores are getting pure water from the tap. More than 55 crore poor people have got an 'Ayushman Bharat' card. 80 crore people have been provided with the facility of free grains."