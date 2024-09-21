Laddu row: Priests to cleanse Tirupati temple

CHENNAI: The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam administration is reportedly considering performing special rituals to cleanse the temple following the laddu controversy.

The discussion was taken up after allegations surfaced claiming that tallow, lard and fish oil were found mixed in the ghee used to make the laddu.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the priests of the temple are set to perform Samprokshanam (a purification ritual) similar to Kumbhabhishekam (consecration).

On September 18, the ruling TDP alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

Later, in a press conference, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the purported lab report, which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in the given ghee sample.

(With inputs from PTI)