Ladakh: Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude strikes Kargil

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm at a depth of 10 km.

ByANIANI|18 April 2024 12:33 PM GMT
Representative Image

KARGIL: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on April 18, 16:33:50 IST, Lat: 33.28 and Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on April 7, the NCS said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:55 pm at a depth of 10 km.

