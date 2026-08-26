Labourer crushed to death after span segment slips during bridge construction in JK’s Samba

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Jammu, has termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said an expert team is being deputed to the site to examine the incident and review the launching process so that appropriate corrective measures can be implemented and the recurrence of such an incident is prevented.

Earlier, officials said a pier of a bridge under construction collapsed at Jakh Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba around 10.10 am when workers were engaged in laying the structure, crushing 25-year-old labourer from Bihar, Gotam Sahu, to death, they said.

Another labourer sustained head injuries in the accident and was evacuated to a hospital, the officials said.