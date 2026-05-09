Labour reforms: Govt fully operationalises four new codes by publishing rules

The four codes, namely the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, came into effect from November 21, 2025.

The four codes were introduced to modernise and consolidate 29 labour laws into a simplified and contemporary framework.

An official told PTI that the rules under the four codes are now notified in the official gazette of the government, and with this, the process of full implementation of the labour codes is complete.