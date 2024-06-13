Kuwait fire: Mortal remains will be brought to India soon, says Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: The bodies of the persons who died in the building fire in Kuwait will be recovered and brought to India at the earliest, assured Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and I&B L Murugan on Thursday.

"More than 40 Indians, including Tamils and Keralites, lost their lives in the incident. More than 30 Indians who were injured will be given necessary medical assistance and relief in a suitable manner," Murugan said in a social media post.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deputed MoS for Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait to oversee the relief and rescue works.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RV Ravi expressed deep anguished over the loss of lives in the fire accident. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.