Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa, Muslim husband Farman Khan thank Kerala government for supporting their marriage

The couple spoke with IANS after their wedding, and said that they treat all the religions equally. Monalisa said, “The Kerala government supported us a lot. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. And we believe in all religions. For me, all religions are the same”.

Farman said, “We did not expect that we would have such a big wedding. We thought that only 2-4 people would attend the wedding. But there were a lot of people. The minister blessed us. The education minister came here. The education minister”.

The wedding of Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan became a widely discussed event after the couple tied the knot on March 11, 2026 at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Monalisa, who gained nationwide attention during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral, had been in a relationship with Farman for about six months before the marriage.