The encounter began early Wednesday morning, shortly before the call for morning prayers was announced from mosques across the valley.

The encounter comes two days after Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.

Both Bhat and Dar are believed to have carried out the November 11 attack on a CRPF post, which resulted in injuries to three paramilitary personnel.