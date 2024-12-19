KTR slams Rahul Gandhi and Congress over Adani double standards

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over his party's stance on industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a sharply worded letter, KTR highlighted contradictions between Congress's national rhetoric against Adani and its actions in Telangana under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

KTR alleged that while Congress criticizes Adani nationally, its Telangana leadership facilitated investments for the Adani Group, including major deals at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also questioned the credibility of Congress's 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' campaign, calling it a "political farce" due to alleged backroom deals involving TPCC leaders and Adani representatives.

Raising the issue of a purported Rs 100 crore donation from Adani to Revanth Reddy, KTR called it a "textbook case of quid pro quo," returned only after exposure by the BRS. He further accused Congress leaders of promoting privatisation in Telangana to favour Adani.

Challenging Rahul Gandhi, KTR asked whether he would confront Revanth Reddy over these alleged dealings or remain silent.

He warned that Telangana's people would reject Congress's "hypocrisy."