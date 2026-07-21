Karnataka: Three arrested for gang-rape of tribal woman from West Bengal

The 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by the trio near the private bus stand in T Narasipura town of Mysuru district, taken to a lodge near Mooguru village where she was allegedly gang-raped, robbed of cash and two mobile phones.

She was later abandoned near her residence, according to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the T Narasipura police.

The accused have been identified as Kiran, Kishore and Ryan, residents of T Narasipura.

The FIR, registered on July 19 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the alleged offences took place on the intervening night of July 18 and 19.

Police have booked the case against three accused and have taken up investigation.

According to the FIR, the driver of a grey-coloured car showed her a piece of paper and asked for an address near the private bus stand.

Since it was written in Kannada, the woman expressed her inability to read it.

According to the complaint, two men seated in the rear then opened the car door and forcibly pulled her inside.