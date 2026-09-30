K'taka: Massive 'explosion' at MRPL oil refinery in Mangaluru

There were reports of a loud explosion followed by a large plume of thick black smoke that was apparently visible even from far-off places. The explosion reportedly occurred in the Jokatte area, where the refinery's third plant is located. A large fire and thick smoke were seen emerging from the facility.

However, there was no official word from the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) regarding the incident.

Residents in the nearby areas -- Bajpe, Kalavaru, Baikampady, Jokatte, Surathkal and Katipalla -- reported "tremors-like sensations". Glass panes in windows and doors of houses, as well as in the Jokatte Gram Panchayat building, were reportedly shattered under the impact.