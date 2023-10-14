K’taka man calls for prayers for victory of Hamas, video goes viral
The video had gone viral on social media raising concerns in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.
DAKSHINA KANNADA: A video showing a man in this district urging for special prayers for the victory of the terrorist outfit Hamas against Israel has gone viral on social media triggering a debate.
In the 30-second video, the man identifying himself as Zakir, a member of Khabarstan Premi Sangha from Mangaluru, has appealed that the members of his group to conduct ‘duwa’ (special prayers) for Palestine, Gaza residents and patriot Hamas soldiers.
Dressed like a Talibani, Zakir can be seen holding a religious scripture.
The video had gone viral on social media raising concerns in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.
Zakir claims to be a resident of the Bandar area in Mangaluru city in the video.
The police are yet to react to the development.