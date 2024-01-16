K'taka: Kin of Ayodhya idol creator Arun Yogiraj chants 'Ram Japa' ahead of Jan 22 'Pran Pratishtha'

MYSURU: With less than a week to the grand enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the family members of Arun Yogiraj, the Mysure sculptor who shaped the idol, chanted 'Ram Japa' at his residence on Tuesday.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by the Mysuru sculptor, was eventually selected for enthronement at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

"The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar," read a post on the official X handle of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra earlier.













Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Yogiraj's mother Saraswathi had earlier expressed her delight over her son's piece of creation being shortlisted for the grand enthronement on January 22.

Earlier, sharing insights into Yogiraj's exquisite craftsmanship, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, spoke glowingly of his skills and his dedication to the job.

Rai informed that the Mysuru sculptor did not even talk to his family members for months to avoid any disturbance in his work. He didn't so much as catch a glimpse of his children till the time he was engrossed he was engrossed in shaping the idol, Rai informed.

"You cannot even imagine how Arun Yogiraj spent his days while working on the idol. He did not touch his phone for months and didn't even speak to his children and family," Rai said.

He added that the Yogiraj family has been shaping idols over many generations. The ace sculptor earlier carved the statue of Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and also shaped the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose below the iconic India Gate at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Earlier, on Monday, Rai announced that the idol of Lord Ram will be placed in its rightful place at the 'Garbh Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on January 18 and the 'Pran Pratishtha' (ceremonial enthronement) will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue until January 21.