K’taka govt to repeal anti-conversion

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3. “The Cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We’ve approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (BJP govt) in 2022. It will be tabled during session starting July 3,” Minister HK Patil said.