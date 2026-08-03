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K'taka Cabinet expansion: 20 ministers to inducted, swearing-in on Monday

The swearing-in of the new ministers will take place at Lok Bhavan here by 4:05 pm on Monday, the Chief Minister's office said.
Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar
Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar PTI
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BENGALURU: Two months after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, will be expanding his Cabinet by appointing 20 ministers, official sources said on Monday.

The swearing-in of the new ministers will take place at Lok Bhavan here by 4:05 pm on Monday, the Chief Minister's office said.

The 20 names that have been approved by the Congress high command are: P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoourthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basvaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has sent a communication to Shivakumar about the Congress high command approving 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

The Congress high command has also approved the names G S Patil to be the new Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna to be Deputy Speaker.

The party has named Saleem Ahmed to be the new Chairman of state Legislative Council, and Umashree as the Deputy Chairperson.

Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.

Congress
Karnataka
D K Shivakumar CM
D K Shivakumar
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