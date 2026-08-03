K'taka Cabinet expansion: 20 ministers to inducted, swearing-in on Monday

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has sent a communication to Shivakumar about the Congress high command approving 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

The Congress high command has also approved the names G S Patil to be the new Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna to be Deputy Speaker.

The party has named Saleem Ahmed to be the new Chairman of state Legislative Council, and Umashree as the Deputy Chairperson.

Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.