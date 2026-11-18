In a Facebook post, the corporation said the tents were part of its arrangements to make the pilgrimage more convenient for devotees.

The tents would have basic facilities such as chairs, fans and drinking water, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation said.

Space has also been provided for Lord Ayyappa devotees to spread their sleeping mats, chant prayers and light lamps, and counters would give information on KSRTC bus timings, it said.

It said the tents would help pilgrims who got tired on the long journey to Sabarimala to rest safely for a while and prepare for the onward journey.

The two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala began on Tuesday.