Kottayam ragging: Opposition UDF alleges SFI links to accused, govt promises strict action

KOTTAYAM: The Congress-led opposition UDF on Friday claimed that the accused in the Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case have connections with the Left student organisation, SFI.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Human Rights Commission ordered an investigation after registering a case on its own regarding the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the accused in the Kottayam ragging case are Students Federation of India members and that the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA) has links with the Left-affiliated student organisation.

However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Health Minister Veena George stated that stringent action would be taken against the accused in the Kottayam ragging incident.

Satheesan, said, "Everyone knows they are SFI activists, yet they are now denying it."

There have been allegations that the accused are associated with KGNSA, a pro-Left outfit and that one of them holds a key position in the organisation. However, SFI has refuted these claims, asserting that it has no connection to the accused.

Taking a swipe at SFI, Satheesan also alleged that its leaders and members were involved in the death of a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad last year, allegedly due to ragging.

"In the Pookode ragging case, SFI members were accused, yet they were allowed to appear for exams, while the only ones who suffered were the victim's family," he said, adding that such incidents should not be repeated.

The health minister stated that strict action will be taken against the students involved in the brutal ragging of a nursing student in Kottayam.

"Action will be taken based on the Directorate of Medical Education's report, ensuring the maximum possible punishment for those responsible, beyond just suspension from the college," she said.

Speaking to reporters, George said that the team from the Directorate of Medical Education has already visited the college to assess the situation.

Officials will examine whether senior students had been entering first-year students' rooms without the knowledge of the authorities, she added.

Describing the incident as "severe", she said the visuals of the brutal act were "deeply disturbing".

George further stated that Kerala stands united against such incidents, asserting that wrongdoing cannot be justified under any circumstances regardless of who is involved.

Minister Bindu also stated that the government has directed authorities to take stringent action in the incident and that the accused would receive "the maximum punishment" in the case.

She added that since the incident occurred at an institution under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, there are limitations to direct government intervention.

The minister also highlighted the "increasing prevalence of behavioural disorders" among children and stressed the need for collective "societal efforts" to address the issue.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission judicial member K Baijunath directed the Kottayam District Police Chief to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks.

The Principal of the Nursing College must also file an explanation and the Commission will consider the case in its next sitting in Kottayam, according to a release issued by the Commission.

Meanwhile, a team appointed by the Director of Medical Education visited the college and conducted an inquiry.

The probe team is headed by the Deputy Director of Nursing Education, sources said.

On Friday, student organisations ABVP, KSU and SFI held a march to Kottayam Government Nursing College, demanding strict action against the accused.

SFI leaders reiterated that the organisation has no connection to the incident asserting that the brutal act was carried out by a group of individuals with criminal mindsets.

Earlier, disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the Government Nursing College surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and repeatedly pierced with a compass.

According to footage obtained by the Gandhinagar police, the victim was stripped half-naked and subjected to horrifying acts, including having dumbbells placed on his private parts after being tied to a cot and having facial cream poured into his mouth.

The abuse took place in the boys' hostel, targeting first-year nursing students.

Five third-year students—Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20) and Vivek (21)—were arrested in the case.

They were arrested after a case was registered under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, following a complaint that ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the nursing institute, which operates under the Government Medical College.

The accused have also been booked under Sections 118(1) (intentionally causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 308(2) (punishment for extortion), and 351(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the police said.

The arrested students are currently in district jail after being remanded by a court.

According to the complaint, the ragging began in November last year.

The complaint also stated that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.