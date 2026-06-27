Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 16; rescue operation enters fourth day

Cameras have been placed beneath the rubble to check for trapped persons, while mobile phone tower data is being used to trace the location of individuals whose phones remain active under the debris.

"Our first priority is to complete the search and rescue operation. Teams are carefully checking every part of the collapsed structure. Massive debris clearance will start only after we are fully satisfied that no one is trapped inside," an official said.

Large-scale debris removal will begin only after rescue personnel are certain that there are no more survivors or bodies under the rubble, he said.