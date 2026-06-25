Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 10, Army radar deployed as search enters second day

Five more people were rescued from the debris in the morning, taking the total number of victims pulled out from under the rubble to 30, according to sources involved in the operation.

Those killed in the collapse have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (30), Rohit Chowdhury (40), Rahul Chowdhury (17), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Pappu Rajak (40), Azgar Hossain (55), Sahil Sardar (17), Ghee Kumar (17) and two more persons who are yet to be identified, a senior official of the state government said.

According to sources from SSKM Hospital where the injured are being treated, one more person succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.