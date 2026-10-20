Kolkata Police search for person who spread rumour before Durga Puja pandal stampede

The police have not found evidence to substantiate the claim, he said.

"At present, there is no evidence to suggest that any part of the pandal was in a position to collapse," the police officer told PTI, adding that investigators were examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events.

Of the 30 cameras installed across the premises, footage from 13 covers the area where the incident took place, he said.

"An analysis indicates that rain caused the exit point to be congested, while the entry point remained open despite the presence of a large crowd inside the pandal," the officer said.

Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening.