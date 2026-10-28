Kolkata Police enters SRFTI campus as students hold torch rally over security concerns

Confirming police entry, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) authorities said nearly 50 students took out a torch march without prior intimation or permission, moving through different parts of the campus, including residential areas near the guest house.

The students carrying torches and shouting intimidating slogans created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety for nearly an hour, an institute official said.

"This can’t be called a peaceful protest. They can’t just take the law into their hands and hijack the institution," the official said.

Some police personnel were still present on the campus on Wednesday morning, an institute employee said.

The students’ union, however, alleged that 10-15 police personnel entered the campus around 11.30 pm and went near the guest house where the vice-chancellor resides.

The union said its peaceful march within the campus and around the main gate concluded around 6.30 pm, and questioned the administration’s decision to deploy police personnel several hours later.