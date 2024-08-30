Kolkata incident very tragic and disgraceful, says Rajnath Singh in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on women's safety, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that many states are not making sincere efforts in the direction of crime against women.

Singh was speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram where he said that considering the atrocities and crimes against women in the country, despite all the changes, it seems that a lot remains to be done.

He added that the Modi government has adopted a strict attitude towards crimes against women, but many states are not making sincere efforts in this direction. The recent heart-wrenching incident in Kolkata is very tragic and disgraceful.

"We have amended the law to provide for the capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape. This law should be implemented with strictness," he said. Modi government will always be recognised as the biggest 'Change Makers'.

The last ten years will go down in history as the decade of Change, the Defence Minister said. India's economy has undergone unprecedented changes. Before 2014, India's economy was among the 'Fragile Five'.

Today it is being recognised all over the world as one of the 'Fabulous Five'. The Indian economy has become one of the fastest-growing large economies, he said.

The theme of today's conclave is 'Change Makers'. And he believes that the biggest reality of today's India is the change. Today, people can see and feel India changing in a positive direction.

All of them are witnessing this 'positive' and 'epochal' change, he added. After independence, women were denied the opportunity to be active contributors to the development of this country.

But the situation is now rapidly changing. For example, one can see that the share of women is increasing in the armed forces of the country, Singh said.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, has conducted the second round of polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

CBI officials have also conducted the polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. The CBI took over the investigation into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital following directions of Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh.