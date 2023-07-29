Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with respiratory infection

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure, an official notification of the Woodland hospital said. The hospital in its notification noted that the leader has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management.

"Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital added.

The hospital further informed that a team of multidisciplinary doctors comprising experts in medicine, critical care, cardiology, etc., are closely monitoring Bhattacharjee's progress.







Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. At present, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2012 onwards.