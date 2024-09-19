Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru spl train service extended, reservation to open soon

CHENNAI: Special train services would be extended owing to Puja and Deepavali holidays, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06083 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special leaving Kochuveli at 6.05 pm on Tuesdays and reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day will be extended to run on October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and November 5 (six services).

Train No 06084 SMVT Bengaluru - Kochuveli Weekly Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm on Wednesdays and reaching Kochuveli at 6.45 am the next day will be extended to run on October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, and November 6 (six services).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the train. Advance reservation for the weekly specials will open shortly, added the statement.