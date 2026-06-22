Kochi police dash to photo studio, ensure NEET candidate makes it to exam hall

The timely intervention drew appreciation from senior officers, with Kochi City Police issuing a statement on Monday highlighting the efforts of the personnel involved.

According to police, Sana Jose from Vypeen had arrived at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara for the NEET examination when gate security noticed she was missing the mandatory passport-size photograph.

With the examination set to begin shortly and the relative who had accompanied her already on the way home, the student was left distressed and faced the possibility of being denied entry to the examination hall, officials said.