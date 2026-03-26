Sexual harassment cloud over Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Co-founder says allegation misleading

"Over the past few days, certain media reports and communications have surfaced in connection with my resignation from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, alongside references to allegations that are misleading, unverified, and taken out of context," the Mumbai-based artist told PTI.

"I have initiated appropriate legal proceedings against those responsible for creating and disseminating such false and defamatory material," he said.

Krishnamachari also said the decision to step down was "taken independently and for personal reasons".

He also issued a statement detailing his stance.

"There are no pending complaints or legal proceedings against me before any competent authority in this regard." ... I categorically deny any insinuations linking my resignation to such unsubstantiated allegations," he said in the statement.

In January, Krishnamachari issued a statement announcing his resignation and said he will be returning to his own artistic practice.

"After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice,” he had said.

Earlier this month, the Kochi Municipal Corporation appointed Krishnamachari as the art, design and cultural curator of Kochi city.