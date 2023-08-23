Know the companies which worked with ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday evening, India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

As per media reports, some private sector companies have worked with ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The aerospace wing of L&T was responsible for supplying crucial components for the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 3. It supplied critical booster segments, namely the head-end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, among other things, as per reports.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys and special steels for various components of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.

The batteries for Chandrayaan-3 were supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was also responsible for supplying bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3, as per reports.

MTAR Technologies reportedly manufactured key parts for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, including engines and booster pumps, reports said.

Godrej Aerospace reportedly produced key engines and thrusters including L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.

Ankit Aerospace claims to have supplied alloy steel, stainless steel fasteners and specially-crafted titanium bolts, which are instrumental in enhancing mission durability and performance.

Walchandnagar Industries said it supplied critical booster segments S200 used in the launch vehicle, flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle hardware, as per media reports.