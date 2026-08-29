Keralam BJP chief Chandrasekhar warns against imposing clerics' diktats on women

In a post on 'X', Chandrasekhar said the BJP and NDA would not permit any move to push women back into "medieval seclusion", a day after a prominent Islamic scholars' body in the state urged organisers of religious events not to bring women into public spaces or place them among unrelated men.

Though he did not refer to any particular incident or religion, Chandrasekhar said those seeking to confine women to the shadows belonged to the past and had no place in Viksit Bharat or in India's democracy.

"Every young girl in Keralam has the constitutional right to learn, celebrate, lead, dream, and live with total freedom and dignity without clerical (clerics) diktats or political compromise," he said.

Chandrasekhar said India had moved from women's empowerment to women-led development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with young women driving the country forward in the armed forces, space missions, boardrooms and start-ups.

"Our daughters in Keralam will not be denied those exact same opportunities," the former union minister said.

He also accused the Congress and CPI(M) of decades of "extreme appeasement", which he claimed had emboldened "regressive forces" seeking to push women back into medieval seclusion.

"When it comes to turning a blind eye to those who oppose women's empowerment, the Congress and CPI(M) are the same. Randalla, Onnanu! (They are not two, they are one). BJP/NDA will not permit it," he said.

"Empowerment is not negotiable" and meant freedom, equal opportunity and total visibility in public life, he added.

On Friday, the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the premier council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars in the state, issued a directive saying religious celebrations and programmes should not cross prescribed boundaries.