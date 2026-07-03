AICC Gen Secy Venugopal accuses Adani of 'bypassing' Kerala in Vizhinjam stake sale

"Is Adani our super government? Do they think they can carry out such actions by keeping the Kerala government in the dark? Is this a BJP-ruled state? There is criticism that in some BJP-ruled states, it is Adani's decisions that prevail.

"But Kerala is not like that. Here, the Adani Group is not a superpower. Things do not happen simply because Adani decides they should. Did the Adani Group assume that the situation in Kerala is the same?", the senior Congress leader said.

On Tuesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that Switzerland-based MSC, the world's largest shipping and logistics group, would acquire a 49 per cent stake in AVPPL for about USD 1.4 billion.