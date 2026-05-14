VD Satheesan: The aggressive opposition voice who rose to lead Kerala

He emerged as a crowd-puller in the Congress after legendary leaders K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. His popularity became evident when thousands of supporters took to the streets, even as party leadership reports at one point considered senior leader K C Venugopal's name for the top post.

Just ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, Satheesan had made a striking pledge-- he would take rashtreeya vanavas--a political exile--if the Congress-led UDF failed to secure a decisive victory. He had predicted over 100 seats for the UDF in the polls, which proved to be correct.

It was a bold statement of confidence during a campaign where he projected quiet certainty about the alliance's chances.

For many Congress workers in Kerala, the roots of this victory trace back to the difficult months after the 2021 defeat in the Assembly polls, when Rahul Gandhi backed Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition.