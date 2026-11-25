After the weekly Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister VD Satheesan told reporters here that the practice of publishing rank lists containing thousands of names without sufficient vacancies raises false hopes among job aspirants and that no government can sustain such a system.

He said the government would hold discussions with the Public Service Commission (PSC) to introduce necessary reforms and establish a proper system, adding that the review would also cover other departments to find a permanent solution.

Explaining the situation in government lower primary (LP) schools, the chief minister said the actual student-teacher ratio was 1:19 against the declared ratio of 1:30, with considerable variations across districts.