Polling for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concludes

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Voting for the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concluded at 6 pm on Thursday with people still standing in queues outside many polling stations.
Those present at the polling stations at 6 pm were given tokens and would be allowed to vote.
Till 5 pm, a turnout of 75.01 per cent was recorded, slightly higher than that of the 2021 Assembly polls which saw a polling percentage of 74.06 per cent.
Final turnout will be available only after people left at the polling stations cast their ballot.