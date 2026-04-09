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Polling for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concludes

Those present at the polling stations at 6 pm were given tokens and would be allowed to vote.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, centre, shows his ink-marked finger with party workers after casting vote during the state Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, centre, shows his ink-marked finger with party workers after casting vote during the state Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram PTI
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THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Voting for the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concluded at 6 pm on Thursday with people still standing in queues outside many polling stations.

Those present at the polling stations at 6 pm were given tokens and would be allowed to vote.

Till 5 pm, a turnout of 75.01 per cent was recorded, slightly higher than that of the 2021 Assembly polls which saw a polling percentage of 74.06 per cent.

Final turnout will be available only after people left at the polling stations cast their ballot.

Kerala
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