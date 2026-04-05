UDF wave sweeping Kerala, says LoP Satheesan; predicts over 100 seats

Expressing confidence about the outcome, Satheesan said the UDF would cross the 100-seat mark, though the exact tally would become clearer after polling concludes.

He also claimed that around a dozen ministers in the incumbent government are likely to face defeat.

Highlighting what he described as strong electoral momentum, he said the UDF is witnessing encouraging responses in the final phase of campaigning, with "team UDF" working cohesively across constituencies.

He indicated possible gains for the front in key districts, suggesting that the number of seats in Thiruvananthapuram could rise significantly, while in Kollam, too, the UDF expects notable improvement.

In Alappuzha, he said further assessment is underway before arriving at precise projections.