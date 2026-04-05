UDF wave sweeping Kerala, says LoP Satheesan; predicts over 100 seats

KOCHI: Claiming a strong anti-incumbency mood across Kerala, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday asserted that the Congress-led UDF is poised for a decisive victory in the April 9 Assembly polls, predicting that the coalition would secure over 100 seats.
There is a "powerful wave in favour" of the UDF across the state, driven by public anger against the ruling LDF and rising expectations for change, he said while addressing reporters at Paravur.
"The people of Kerala have placed their faith in the UDF and are looking forward to a change. The charges we have raised against the government will be judged by the people in the court of their conscience, and this government will be punished," he claimed.
Expressing confidence about the outcome, Satheesan said the UDF would cross the 100-seat mark, though the exact tally would become clearer after polling concludes.
He also claimed that around a dozen ministers in the incumbent government are likely to face defeat.
Highlighting what he described as strong electoral momentum, he said the UDF is witnessing encouraging responses in the final phase of campaigning, with "team UDF" working cohesively across constituencies.
He indicated possible gains for the front in key districts, suggesting that the number of seats in Thiruvananthapuram could rise significantly, while in Kollam, too, the UDF expects notable improvement.
In Alappuzha, he said further assessment is underway before arriving at precise projections.
Pointing to the UDF’s recent victory in the Kozhikode district panchayat after nearly three decades, Satheesan termed it an indicator of a broader political shift in the state.
"By the time counting progresses from Kasaragod to Ernakulam, the UDF will have secured a clear majority," he added.
On the issue of funds for rehabilitation housing in landslide-hit Wayanad, he said bank statements related to the collections have already been made public.
He also clarified that financial assistance for house construction would come from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All India Congress Committee, ruling out any fresh public fund collection.
Satheesan added that the AICC had earlier assured support for the initiative.