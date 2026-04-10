SIR resulted in loss of around 10,000 votes for me: Chandy Oommen

Speaking to a TV channel, Oommen, the sitting MLA from Puthuppally, said many people told him they wanted to vote for him, but upon reaching polling booths, found their names missing from the electoral roll.

"So, more than a loss of votes for me, the Special Intensive Revision has resulted in the denial of the right to vote to many people. It is disappointing," he said.

Oommen, son of late Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, said he realised this while interacting with voters on polling day.

He also said that he had opposed the SIR from the beginning and had approached the Supreme Court against it, but his efforts were unsuccessful. "Nothing can be done about it," he added.