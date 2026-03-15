Kerala Assembly polls: CPI(M) announces 81 candidates; CM Vijayan, 11 ministers in fray

The list was released by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference here soon after the schedule of the election was declared by the Election Commission in New Delhi.

Of the 81 candidates announced, six are party-backed independents. The independent candidates for the five constituencies-Koduvalli, Kottakkal, Kondotty, Tirur and Palakkad-will be declared soon, he said.

As many as 56 sitting MLAs are in the fray, he said, adding that 11 ministers besides CM Vijayan, are figured in the candidates list.

Vijayan is the only member of the CPI(M) Politburo contesting the polls, Govindan said.