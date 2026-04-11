Kerala: Don’t blame communities for votes; UDF set for big win, says Cong leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday said that no community should be blamed for not voting for a particular party.
He was responding to questions regarding BJP leader P C George and his son Shone George, who criticised the Catholic church, its bishops, and a newspaper supported by it, alleging that they had turned against them in the election.
The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.
The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.
He said the remarks indicated that the BJP’s attitude towards minority communities outside Kerala was being repeated in the state.
“Communities should not be blamed for not voting for us. On some occasions, we receive votes from certain communities, and at other times, we do not. In some elections, we also did not receive votes from certain communities, but we did not blame them,” he said.
He added that the UDF had received votes from both minority and majority communities this time.
“The consolidation of minority and majority communities will work in favour of the UDF this time,” he said.
He further stated that the contest in the election was primarily between the UDF and the LDF, although the NDA’s presence was also felt.
He expressed confidence that the UDF would secure up to 100 seats in the election.
“The attitude of the people is key. They want change,” he said.
He also noted that unprecedented queues were witnessed at polling booths in Thiruvananthapuram, where voter turnout is usually lower.
“This indicates a possible change in government, as people voted enthusiastically this time,” he said.
He alleged that the Election Commission did not make adequate arrangements for the polls, claiming that basic facilities were lacking.
He said there were no fans, no special consideration for elderly voters, and no generators in case of power outages.
Muraleedharan contested from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.