Kerala: Don’t blame communities for votes; UDF set for big win, says Cong leader

He was responding to questions regarding BJP leader P C George and his son Shone George, who criticised the Catholic church, its bishops, and a newspaper supported by it, alleging that they had turned against them in the election.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.