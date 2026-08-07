Indian Railways to run 112 special train trips for Onam rush

Southern Railway said it will operate 38 special trips within its network and 16 inter-railway special trips linking Kerala with neighbouring railway zones. South Western Railway, South Central Railway and South Eastern Railway will together run 58 additional special services to and through Kerala.

The Railways has nearly doubled the number of special train trips for this year's Onam season.

While 55 special trips were operated during the festival in 2025, the number has gone up to 112 this year, an increase of about 103 per cent, the release said.