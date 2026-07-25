BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar says exam leaks go beyond corruption, reflect ‘shortcut culture’

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said, "Exam leaks are a crime. What factors or who are the people who encourage and foster this? This is the real question we should be asking and seeking answers for." "I am glad that the issue of examination leaks is being debated openly. We must continue this debate (in an informed and civil manner) till the ecosystem that enables this and the culture that encourages and feeds exam leaks are addressed comprehensively," he added.

Describing examination leaks as "a clear and present danger" to the credibility of the education system and the future of children, Chandrasekhar said such incidents had occurred across states despite the enactment of new laws.