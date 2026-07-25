BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar says exam leaks go beyond corruption, reflect ‘shortcut culture’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said examination paper leaks were not just a case of corruption but a reflection of a deeper "culture of shortcuts".
He also took exception to the tone and language used during protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
His remarks came amid protests over the alleged NEET paper leak spreading to several parts of the country, with student organisations, civil society groups and political parties demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and criticising the police action against protesters in New Delhi.
In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said, "Exam leaks are a crime. What factors or who are the people who encourage and foster this? This is the real question we should be asking and seeking answers for." "I am glad that the issue of examination leaks is being debated openly. We must continue this debate (in an informed and civil manner) till the ecosystem that enables this and the culture that encourages and feeds exam leaks are addressed comprehensively," he added.
Describing examination leaks as "a clear and present danger" to the credibility of the education system and the future of children, Chandrasekhar said such incidents had occurred across states despite the enactment of new laws.
Calling examination leaks more than just corruption, the BJP leader said a contributing factor was "the culture of shortcuts among children and parents, and the ecosystem of certain coaching companies that feed this and guarantee quick results".
"Our children deserve an education ecosystem where their hard work and commitment determine success, not shortcuts and dubious coaching contacts. We must first agree on that as parents and educators," he said.
He said governments had responsibilities, but parents, society and educators too must help build "a culture of hard work and integrity in education".
"But it's not only about laws and government supervision. It is about integrity and values at home. It is about recognising that hard work and merit must matter, and rejecting shortcuts as being dishonourable to the child," Chandrasekhar said, urging youngsters to take ownership of the issue.
In a separate Facebook post, Chandrasekhar criticised videos circulating from student protest venues, alleging that many of them contained abusive and hateful content rather than genuine demands for students' rights.
"This is not a fight for students' rights. Much of it is merely abuse and hate unleashed under the guise of protest," he claimed.
Questioning the language used against the country's elected leadership, Chandrasekhar asked who was behind such campaigns and alleged that vested interests were attempting to mislead students.
He appealed to students and their families not to fall into what he described as a "shop of anarchy" allegedly created by self-serving interests.
"I am a father of growing children, and I know the challenges they face. Our children need support, opportunities and a pathway to build the India of their dreams, not a route towards anarchy and violence," he said.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party, have been demanding accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests, and the resignation of Pradhan.
The agitation received support from several public figures, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and observed a 26-day hunger strike.
He ended the fast earlier this week after the Centre gave written assurances on examination reforms, protection for peaceful protesters and consideration of compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.
Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP has said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns.