ADGP submits preliminary probe report on ICG helicopter flying low near Sabarimala temple

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, when the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter flew at low altitude near the temple premises, after which the police registered a case.

In a statement, the ICG said that, due to high clouds and deteriorating weather conditions in the area, the aircraft deviated from its intended track and ended up flying over the Pamba hills.

The High Court-appointed Special Commissioner had sought a report from the nodal officer on the incident, which was submitted on Friday night, police sources said.

According to sources, the report recommended a detailed probe as the helicopter flew very close to the roofs of several buildings at Sannidhanam, which could have caused damage.