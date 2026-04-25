ADGP submits preliminary probe report on ICG helicopter flying low near Sabarimala temple

PATHANAMTHITTA: ADGP S Sreejith, the nodal officer for the Sabarimala temple, has submitted a preliminary probe report to the Special Commissioner in connection with a coast guard helicopter flying low near the hill shrine, officials said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, when the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter flew at low altitude near the temple premises, after which the police registered a case.
In a statement, the ICG said that, due to high clouds and deteriorating weather conditions in the area, the aircraft deviated from its intended track and ended up flying over the Pamba hills.
The High Court-appointed Special Commissioner had sought a report from the nodal officer on the incident, which was submitted on Friday night, police sources said.
According to sources, the report recommended a detailed probe as the helicopter flew very close to the roofs of several buildings at Sannidhanam, which could have caused damage.
The Pathanamthitta District Police Chief has been assigned to probe the matter, officials said.
The report also noted that no information had been passed to the police or the district administration regarding the helicopter being forced to fly at low altitude due to adverse weather conditions, as the Sabarimala temple and premises are notified as a Special Security Zone by the state government.
The Special Commissioner is expected to submit a report to the Kerala High Court soon.
Pampa police have registered a case under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for knowingly committing an act that endangers the public or compromises public safety in connection with the incident.
However, no one has been named as an accused in the FIR.