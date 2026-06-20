Kerala HC orders police protection for viral kumbh mela girl

The High Court's order came on the girl's plea seeking directions to the state government and the SHO of the Ernakulam Central police station to safeguard her life.

"Having heard the counsel for the petitioner (girl) as well as the government pleader, I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life.

"Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent (SHO) to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition," the court said.