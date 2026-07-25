Kerala HC rejects parole plea of rape convict for wife's post-funeral rites

The court observed that granting parole to a convict found guilty of such grave offences would send a wrong message to society and would be contrary to the objective of the penal law.

"Moreover, maximum leniency has already been shown to the convict by permitting him to attend his wife's funeral, which he did," it said.

It noted that the convict's request for emergency parole had been duly considered and rejected by the competent authority, which found that the grounds cited were insufficient to justify granting the relief.