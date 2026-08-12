Kerala HC sets aside denial of FCRA renewal of 2 NGOs for 'funding' Vizhinjam protests

The High Court said that the right to protest is guaranteed under the Constitution and therefore, financial support to protestors cannot be seen as a diversion of foreign funds for an undesirable purpose or against public interest, tantamounting to violation of any provision in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

"When the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed, exercise of such rights cannot be labelled as an undesirable purpose' or against public interest. The term undesirable purpose' in section 12(4)(a)(ii) of the FCRA cannot be interpreted to mean undesirable to the Government or undesirable to the political will.

"A peaceful protest against a project by persons who have a grievance or who apprehend injury to them, cannot be viewed as an undesirable purpose' due to a political disapproval," it said in order dated August 11.

The court also said that "executive or administrative distaste" for protests or dissents, cannot convert the exercise of a constitutionally protected right into an undesirable purpose' or as against public interest.

"Thus, even if it is assumed that some financial support was provided to the protestors, it cannot be treated as diversion of foreign contribution for an undesirable purpose or against public interest, tantamounting to violation of any provision in the FCRA." it said.

It further said that characterisation of a purpose as 'undesirable' has to be rooted in a legal prohibition or a public injury.

The court also noted that there was no financial trail between the petitioner NGOs and any of the protestors directly.

"Thus, action of the respondents in denying the renewal is illegal and liable to be interfered with. Irrelevant considerations have been made the basis for rejecting renewal of FCRA status after ignoring the relevant considerations," the court said.

It further said that the intelligence report states that the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum (LCAT) representing the agitating fisherfolk community in Vizhinjam, had led the agitation and that out of the 29 NGO’s involved in the agitation, nine were FCRA registered with 5 of them having active FCRA status.

The court said that the two NGOs names were not part of either the five active FCRA status organisations or even in the list of the 29 NGO's who have participated in the agitation.

"It is a travesty of justice that despite not being part of any protest, the petitioners' application for renewal of the FCRA certificate has been rejected," it said.