ALAPPUZHA: Five persons, including a local Youth Congress worker, were arrested with 11.6 kg of ganja at Makkekavala in this district, police said on Sunday.
The arrested were identified as Ali Juwahar (24), Salahudheen Ayoobi (24), Krishnakumar (23), Muhammad Aslam (23) and Shemeer (38), all natives of Thaikkattussery.
The Poochakal police, based on a tip-off, intercepted their car at Makkekavala around 10.50 pm on Saturday while they were travelling from Cherthala to Arookutty and seized the ganja, officials said.
Police said the accused had procured a large quantity of ganja and were selling it in smaller quantities to users in Kochi.
Officials said that Shemeer is a local Youth Congress worker. His social media accounts feature photographs with party leaders. However, district-level party leaders said he had been inactive for the past few months.
The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. PTI TBA TBA KH