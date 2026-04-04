BJP 'wolves in sheepskin', says Satheesan referring to FCRA amendment bill

"From 2019, when the Welfare Party formed by them supported the UDF (led by the Congress), they became a communal organisation. In 1977, the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani had said that the then Jan Sangh party, backed by the RSS, was not a communal organisation." "I have all this material. That is why he (CM) is not coming for the public debate as I will show all this to him," Satheesan contended.