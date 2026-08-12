Vijayan alleges Kerala govt intervention to remove drug case arrest reports from social media

Vijayan, during a press conference, alleged that reports about the arrest were being removed from social media platforms, including Facebook, and claimed that the government had intervened to ensure that the news did not remain online.

"Why has the government taken the position that this news should not appear on social media?" he asked, demanding an explanation from the government.

He described censorship as an "authoritarian" step.

He claimed that the UDF government's actions were similar to those of the Centre, which has faced criticism over its alleged use of Meta to restrict social media content.

Referring to the youth protest at Jantar Mantar, Vijayan said Facebook and Instagram had imposed restrictions on posts and reels related to the agitation, allegedly at the Centre's request.

"Similar steps are being taken here as well," he alleged.

Vijayan further claimed that the UDF government was receiving "indirect help" from the BJP-led Centre.

He said the government itself had been claiming that Operation Toofan, its anti-drug campaign, was progressing well, but was now allegedly suppressing news of an arrest made as part of the operation.

"A factual news report cannot be removed in this manner. There has been government intervention in this," Vijayan alleged.

He said the issue was not about alleging links between ministers and drug dealers, but about the alleged protection being provided to those involved in the drug trade.

His remarks came a day after the CPI(M) alleged that the office of Satheesan was linked to a drug mafia, following the arrest of youth said to be close to him in a narcotics case.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had on Tuesday termed reports about the arrest of Satheesan's alleged social media coordinator in a drug case as "shocking".