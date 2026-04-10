Malayalam movie director Ranjith granted bail in sexual harassment case

He was arrested from Thodupuzha on March 31 after an actress approached the police alleging that she was sexually harassed by the director inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.

Earlier, the police had interrogated Ranjith in custody.

When the bail plea was considered, the prosecution opposed it, claiming that he had not cooperated with the investigation.

However, the defence counsel submitted that Ranjith had neither objected to his arrest nor to custodial interrogation earlier.

The defence also cited his health condition while seeking bail.