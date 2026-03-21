Kerala court sentences 49-yr-old man to imprisonment for remainder of life in POCSO case
THRISSUR: A 49-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life by a Kerala court for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl during her school vacations in 2019, police said.
The Chavakkad Fast Track Special Court sentenced Unnimon, also known as Vinod, to imprisonment for the remainder of his life under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Unnimon, a resident of Vadanappilly village here, it said.
The court directed that if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional 6 months in prison, the police said.
The case was registered based on the statement of the minor girl, it said.
It further said that 17 witnesses were examined and 27 documents and various exhibits were produced before the court by the prosecution, which comprised of special public prosecutor Siju Muttath and advocate Nisha C.