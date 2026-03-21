Kerala court sentences 49-yr-old man to imprisonment for remainder of life in POCSO case

The Chavakkad Fast Track Special Court sentenced Unnimon, also known as Vinod, to imprisonment for the remainder of his life under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Unnimon, a resident of Vadanappilly village here, it said.

The court directed that if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional 6 months in prison, the police said.